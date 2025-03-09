Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

