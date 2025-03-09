SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 39,477 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,867.95. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $19.84 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

