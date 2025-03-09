Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 53 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $381.00 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.40 and a 200-day moving average of $421.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

