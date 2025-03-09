Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 40,000 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,048.32. This trade represents a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.0 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

