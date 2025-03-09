Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

