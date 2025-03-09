Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after buying an additional 176,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

