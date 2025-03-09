SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $51.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in SM Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

