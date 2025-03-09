Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

