Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PTC Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.