Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 415.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

