Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.79 and a twelve month high of $274.77.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

