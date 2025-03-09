Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

