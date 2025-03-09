Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,577,803.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,920,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

K opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

