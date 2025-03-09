Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 134,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

