Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 39.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,230,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 143,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,386,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.43. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

