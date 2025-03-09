Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after acquiring an additional 300,520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 223,060 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $19,298,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $17,055,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

