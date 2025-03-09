Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 259.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $121.63 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

