Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 336.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $253.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

