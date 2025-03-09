Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

