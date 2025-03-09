Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 230.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Trading Down 0.3 %

BCPC opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.