Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

