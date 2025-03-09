Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 340,329 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,493,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

