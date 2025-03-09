Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 188.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

