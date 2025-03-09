Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 349 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,362 shares of company stock worth $3,842,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

