Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

