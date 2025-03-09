Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 254.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.