Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 326.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

