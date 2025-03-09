Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 143,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

