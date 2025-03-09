SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Chairman More Avery Acquires 30,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $16.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 585,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

