Solomon Moshkevich Sells 6,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 5,201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $862,689.87.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17.

On Monday, December 9th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $809,294.22.

Natera Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 37.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $19,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

