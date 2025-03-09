Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $531.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

