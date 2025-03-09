Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Markel Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,826.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,699.93. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

