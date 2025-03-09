Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 66.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Xylem by 89.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.