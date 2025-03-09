Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,725,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

