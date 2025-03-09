Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 240,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,094,000.

NYSEARCA EVTR opened at $50.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

