Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.22% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of XJH stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

