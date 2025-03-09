Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

