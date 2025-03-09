StockNews.com Upgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.79.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.