Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 472,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

TRGP opened at $181.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

