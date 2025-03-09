Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 56,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 610,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $578.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $9,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

