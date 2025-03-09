Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 56,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 610,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $9,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- What is a support level?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.