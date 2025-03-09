Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Ryan Fukushima Sells 20,000 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,286,129. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 2,868 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $234,803.16.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TEM opened at $49.10 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

