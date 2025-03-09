Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Ryan Fukushima Sells 20,000 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,286,129. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 2,868 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $234,803.16.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.
NASDAQ TEM opened at $49.10 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
