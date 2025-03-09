The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $150.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

