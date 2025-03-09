The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 842,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,770 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 9.1 %

GT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

