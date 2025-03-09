Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

