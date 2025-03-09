THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $114.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,767,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.