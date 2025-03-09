THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $114.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE:THO opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
