Top Apparel Stocks To Research – March 6th

JD.com, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares in companies involved in the design, production, and distribution of clothing and related accessories. Investors in these stocks participate in a sector that is closely tied to consumer trends, seasonal demands, and the overall dynamics of the retail and fashion industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,396,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.75. 1,566,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $14.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,033.25. 728,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $941.75. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

