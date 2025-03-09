Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, and live event organizers. Investing in music stocks means earning exposure to the revenue streams generated from music production, distribution, digital streaming, and intellectual property rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. 40,373,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,884,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,791,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,350,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,882,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,816. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,131,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,782. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

