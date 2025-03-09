TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

