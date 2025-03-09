Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,600,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $77,473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 6,620,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,059 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,723 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 9.9 %

NYSE RIG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.