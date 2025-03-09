Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

