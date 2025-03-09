Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFIN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

